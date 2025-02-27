Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,898,000 after purchasing an additional 733,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

