Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE URI opened at $642.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $724.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

