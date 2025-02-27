Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,330.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.