Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 273,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock worth $7,063,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

