Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CII. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 99.2% during the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CII opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.