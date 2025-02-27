Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $425.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.22 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

