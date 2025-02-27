Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after buying an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,966,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.