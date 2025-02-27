Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

