Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.