Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.