Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,490,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,887.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,799.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,680.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

