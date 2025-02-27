Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $6,905,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $67.06 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.