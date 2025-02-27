Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.