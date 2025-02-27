Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.