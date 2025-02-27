Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 52,653 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 77,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.