Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $3,665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $992,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

