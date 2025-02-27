Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Price

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $147.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $51,400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

