Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $104.38 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

