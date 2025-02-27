WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 184,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 226.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

