Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

