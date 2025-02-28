17,190 Shares in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Ellington Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Ellington Credit Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

