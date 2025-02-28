17,190 Shares in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Ellington Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.
Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Ellington Credit Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.