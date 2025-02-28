17,496 Shares in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $27.83 on Friday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

