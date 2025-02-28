19,724 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,824,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period.

BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

