21,800 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 593.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,813 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 164,715 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $986,013.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,602,044.60. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,240. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.96 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

