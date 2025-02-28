23,087 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PG&E by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

