2,879 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ITT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.