41,600 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMC opened at $2.27 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.