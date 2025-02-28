41,791 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.