50,461 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

