5,059 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,602.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $41,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,753.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,459.59. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $752,665. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

