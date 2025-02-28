7,056 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.