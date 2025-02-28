9,041 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after buying an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,852.09. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,814.17. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,228 shares of company stock worth $7,830,018 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.