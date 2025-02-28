AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.79, with a volume of 11826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Specifically, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,200 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.