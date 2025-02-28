Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,306,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
