Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 65.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 68.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

