Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 84,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,188 shares of company stock valued at $25,036,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

GOOGL opened at $168.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

