Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

