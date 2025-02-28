Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

