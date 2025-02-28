Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $5,919,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

