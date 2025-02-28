American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. UBS Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,009,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

