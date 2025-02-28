ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 111.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $330.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

