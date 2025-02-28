Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 107,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

