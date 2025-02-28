Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,059,000 after purchasing an additional 718,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,099,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 207,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

