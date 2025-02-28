Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

