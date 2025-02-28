ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI
Insider Buying and Selling at ATI
Institutional Trading of ATI
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.
ATI Price Performance
ATI stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
