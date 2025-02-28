ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

Institutional Trading of ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,141 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.