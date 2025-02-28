Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.