Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 864,310 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $3,574,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

