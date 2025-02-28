Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of HUSV opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

