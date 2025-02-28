Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Masco by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

