Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 98,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.48 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

